Body of missing Army veteran found on State Route 48

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — The body of missing Army veteran Willie Couch was found on State Route 48 near Joyland Drive on Friday, Feb. 2.

A preliminary cause of death was found to be hypothermia, Chief Deputy Stephen Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release issued Saturday, Feb. 3.

Couch’s body was discovered on the edge of a tree line near a farm field, the press release said.

A veteran of the US Army, Couch was reported missing on January 16 after last being seen in Union Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating him on January 23.

“A preliminary cause of death was found to be hypothermia,” the press release said. “The official cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are obtained in the coming weeks.”