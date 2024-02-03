Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

Troy Christian’s Karis Miller drives to the basket against Lehman Catholics’s Bailey Cooper Saturday at the Schlater Family Gymnasium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholics Kailee Rank creates space against Troy Christian’s Karis Miller Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Brooklyn Lavy grabs a rebound against Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Reign Wilkins shoots over Lehman Catholic’s Callie Giguere Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary operates in a crowd Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Piqua girls basketball team played with Tippecanoe for three quarters Saturday in Pat Wampler Gymnasium.

Tipp would outpoint them 15-8 in the fourth quarter for a 53-44 victory.

Tipp moved into a share of first place in the MVL, improving to 15-5 overall and 14-3 in the MVL.

The Red Devils, Vandalia-Butler and Sidney are all tied with one MVL game remaining and Tipp will travel to Sidney Friday with a share of the title on the line.

Piqua drops to 3-17 overall and 2-15 in the MVL.

Tipp led 16-5, 24-21 and 38-36 at the quarter breaks.

Courtney Post led the Red Devils with 12 points.

Laney Cleckner scored 11 points and Savannah Clawson added nine points.

Emily Aselage scored eight points and Reese Hoover added seven points.

W. Carrollton 47,

Troy 33

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls basketball team dropped to 6-18 overall and 6-11 in the MVL with a road loss Saturday.

Troy trailed 13-7, 22-10 and 39-18 at the quarter breaks.

Kiyah Baker and Jayda Dillow scored 10 points each for Troy and Simone Adekoya added five points.

Miami East 53,

Bethel 14

CASSTOWN — The showdown is set for Thursday night at Covington.

The Miami East and Covington girls basketball teams will meet with the TRC title on the line.

East improved to 21-0 overall and 13-0 in the TRC with a win Saturday. Bethel dropped to 2-18 overall and 1-12 in the TRC.

The Vikings led 13-7, 23-9 and 33-20 at the quarter breaks.

Covington 45,

Riverside 35

DEGRAFF — The Covington girls stayed alive in the TRC race with a road win Saturday.

The Buccs improved to 17-4 overall and 12-1 in the TRC.

Covington led 13-7, 23-9 and 33-20 at the quarter breaks.

Troy Christian 31,

Lehman Catholic 22

SIDNEY — In a low scoring game at the Schlater Family Gymnasium, Troy Christian got the win in TRC action.

Troy Christian improved to 10-10 overall and 4-9 in the TRC and Lehman dropped to 7-13 overall and 2-11 in the TRC.

Brooklyn Lavy scored six points in the opening quarter and Riley Orange had two 3-pointers and eight points in the second quarter as the Eagles led 9-3 and 17-9 at the first two quarter breaks.

Troy Christian held Lehman to two points in the third quarter to take a 24-11 lead.

But, four points by Mara O’Leary with a free throw by Bailey Cooper sandwiched in-between made it 24-16.

Aubri Karn made a 3-pointer as she was fouled to get the Cavaliers within 26-19. She didn’t convert on the four-point play attempt and that was as close as Lehman could get.

Orange led all scorers with 10 points for the Eagles.

Lavy had seven points and Kathleen Johnson scored six points.

O’Leary led Lehman with eight points.

Northridge 45,

Milton-Union 33

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team dropped a road game in TRC action.

The Bulldogs are 16-5 in all games and 8-5 in the TRC.

Milton led 11-10 after one quarter, but trailed 17-16 at halftime and 31-24 after three quarters.

Kate Copp had nine points, five rebounds and four assists and Jenna Brumbaugh had eight points and seven steals.

Ava Berberich had eight points and three steals and Shannon Brumbaugh had five points and six rebounds.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]