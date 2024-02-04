Weekend Wrestling Roundup

Miami East’s Layton Hughes picks up his 100th win Saturday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Jericho Quinter works on back points Saturday. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Spencer Shore picks up a pin against Indian Lake. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Chase Vanderhorst closes in on a pin Saturday. Courtesy Photos

CASSTOWN — The Miami East wrestling team went 2-0 at the OHSWA D-III duals Saturday at Mimi East and Covington went 1-1.

In the championship match, Miami East defeated Covington 48-26.

The Vikings took a 12-0 lead when Brian Fulton (106) and Spencer Shore (113) won by forfeit.

Covington would win the next four matches to go up 20-12.

Carson Taylor (120) would win by decision and Jericho Quinter (126) would win by tech fall.

Then, Michael Hagan (132) and Chase Vanderhorst (138) would follow with pins.

Miami East would answer with four straight wins to go in front 33-20.

Layton Hughes (144) would win by decision, followed by KJ Gustin (150), John Kemp (157) and Hunter Randall (165) all winning by pin.

Covington’s Aveyen Meek (175) would win by pin to get the Buccs within 33-26, but Miami East would win the final three matches.

Austin Workman (190) recorded a decision and Drake Bennett (215) and Jon Hatcher (285) won by forfeit.

SEMIFINALS

Covington 46,

Preble Shawnee 36

Covington had advanced with a win over the Arrows.

Carson Taylor (113), Michael Hagan (138), Chase Vanderhorst (144), Caleb Ryman (150), Jack Blumenstock (157) and Aveyen Meek (165) all won by pin.

Jericho Quinter (126) recorded a major decision and Andrew Bayse (132) won by forfeit.

Miami East 53,

Indian Lake 18

Miami East advanced with a win over the Lakers.

Winning by pin were Spencer Shore (120), Riggins Hansgen (138), John Kemp (157) and Drake Bennett (215) all won by pin.

Gabe Cole (126) and Hunter Randall (165) won by major decision.

Memphis Hughes (132), Layton Hughes (144) and KJ Gustin (150) all won by decision.

Brian Fulton (106) and Bradon Lewis (113) won by forfeit.

Milton 18th

at Coldwater

COLDWATER — The Milton-Union wrestling team finished 18th at the Coldwater Invitational.

Payton Mayfield (126) led the Bulldogs.

He finished second, going 3-1 with three pins.

Kaleb Bostic (106) finished sixth and Sam Milnickel (138) finished eighth, going 2-3 with one pin.