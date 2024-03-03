Body of missing Troy teen has been found

Ellie Carder Photo provided | Troy Police Department

TROY — The body of 14-year-old Ellie Carder, the missing teen from Troy, has been found.

According to Troy Police, on Sunday, March 3, at 2:19 pm, the Miami County Communication Center received a call from a kayaker on the Great Miami River stating they found a body in the river approximately two miles downstream from the east state Route 41 bridge over the river in Troy.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and officers from the Troy Police Department (TPD), and the Troy Fire Department (TFD) responded to the scene. The TFD recovered the body from the river and it was confirmed to be Ellie, said a TPD Facebook post.

“A preliminary exam of the body by a coroner’s investigator did not find any obvious signs of trauma. Ellie’s body will be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for an autopsy. Results from the autopsy are usually available in eight to 12 weeks,” the post concluded.

Troy Police have been engaged in a search for Ellie since she was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 2. She allegedly went missing on Wednesday, Jan. 31.