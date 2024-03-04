Fifteen Miami Country wrestlers qualify for state tournament

TJ Murray Photo Provided By Lee Ullery|Speedshot Photo Collin Isaac Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today File Photo Carson Dyer Courtesy Photos Kira Cole Courtesy Photos Emma Hanrahan Courtesy Photos Drake Bennett Courtesy Photos Hunter Randall Courtesy Photos KJ Gustin Courtesy Photos Riggins Hansgen Courtesy Photos Spencer Shore Courtesy Photos Caleb Ryman Courtesy Photos Carson Taylor Courtesy Photos Chase Vanderhorst Courtesy Photos Jericho Quinter Courtesy Photos Michael Hagan Courtesy Photos

Editors Note: Look for a feature story on Troy wrestler TJ Murray and state wrestling pariings in Wednesday’s Miami Valley Today.

KETTERING — Troy sophoore TJ Murray (120 pounds) qualified for the Division I state wrestling tournament over the weekend at the district tournament at Trent Arena.

Murray pinned Brett Graves of Oak Hills in 3:44, decisioned Joey Franz of Springboro 11-7 and decisioned Dimitri Mangano of Sycamore 12-6 to advance to the title match.

He was pinned by Tyton Kostoff of Colerain in 4:19 to finish second.

D-II

WIMINGTON — Tippecanoe Collin Isaac (150) advanced to the state tournament with a second-place finish at the district wrestling tournament.

Isaac pinned Jesse van Doesburg of Vandalia-Butler in 2:46, pinned Andre Billingsly of Marion-Franklin in 1:43 and pinned Layne Settle of Urbana in 32 seconds to advance to the title match. He was pinned by Mitchell Younger of Watterson.

D-III

TROY — Miami East and Covington both advanced five wrestlers to the state tournament in the D-III district tournament at Hobart Arena. Troy Christian advanced one wrestler.

Miami East finished second in the team standings and Covington finished fourth.

For Miami East, Spencer Shore (113), Hunter Randall (165) and Drake Bennett (215) all won district titles.

Shore pinned Trent Westgerdes of Coldwater in 1:10, pinned Brayden Orick of Carlisle in 1:39 and pinned Trey Huber of Versailles in 4:35 to advance to the title match.

He decisioned Bronson Begley of Alter 7-2 for the title.

Randall pinned Elijah Wallace of Manchester in 38 seconds, won 13-3 by major decision over Tyler Allison of Northridge and won 15-0 by tech fall over Landyn Knapke of Versailles to advance to the title match.

Randall pinned Levi Collins of Waynesville in 1:29 in the title match.

Bennett pinned Eli Holley of Blanchester in 1:37, pinned Evan Walls of Convoy Crestview in 1:04 and won 9-5 decision over Maxwell James of Madeira to advance to the title match.

He won a 9-8 UTB decision over Sam Tuck of Legacy Christian for the title.

Riggins Hansgen (138) and KJ Gustin (150) both finished fourth.

For Covington, Jerich Quinter (126), Michael Hagan (132) and Caleb Ryman (144) all finished second.

Quinter pinned Evan Pitts of Columbus Grove in 37 seconds, pinned Nolan Earles of Preble Shawnee in 1:36 and decisioned C.J. Graham of Fairland 5-3 to advance to the title match. He forfeited the title match to Nathan Attisano of Legacy Christian.

Hagan had an 18-2 tech fall win over Isaac Brown of Versailles, a 7-6 win over Austin Hamilton of Coldwater and a 6-3 decision over Thor Etter of Paulding to advance to the title match. He was pinned by Dillon Campbell of Legacy Christian in 53 seconds.

Ryman pinned Curtis Singleton of East Clinton in 3:30, Slayde Maerriman of West Liberty-Salem in 1:25 and won a 3-2 decision over Mark Ellis of Waynesville to advance to the title match. He was pinned by Jordan Neal of Allen East in 1:17.

Chase Vanderhorst (138) finished third and Carson Taylor (113) finished fourth.

For Troy Christian, Carson Dyer (157) finished third to advance to state.

GIRLS

D-I

HARRISON — Emma Hanrahan of Tippecanoe (130) and Kira Cole of Miami East (135) will return to the state tournament as district champions after winning Sunday.

Hanrahan, who was fifth at state a year ago, pinned Olivia Voss of Centerville in 1:20, had a 17-1 tech fall win over Serenity Ulmer-Earnest of Fairborn and pinned Kelsey King of Lakota West in 2:28 to advance to the title match.

She won the title with a 6-4 TB decision over Lyndyn Gibbs of Washington Courthouse Washington.

Cole, who won the 115-pound state title a year ago, pinned Latoria McDannold of Western Brown in 1:21, pinned Andi Addis of Lebanon 1:52 and pinned Janelle Donahue of Clermont Northeastern in 3:37 to reach the title match.

She completed her perfect tournament with a pin of Lilly Kinsel of Harrison in 1:31.

The state tournament for both boys and girls will be wrestled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.