BOE hears district report card highlights

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education heard district report card highlights from Superintendent Mark Stefanik at their work session meeting Monday night.

Stefanik provided the board with the most pertinent information from the Tipp City Schools district report card from the Ohio Department of Education. The main component of the report card is a five-star rating system on five separate areas; achievement/performance on state tests, progress or student growth, gap closing, graduation and early literacy. Overall, Tipp City Schools District earned 23 out of 25 possible stars with five star scores in the categories of achievement, gap closing and graduation and four star ratings in progress and early literacy.

Tipp City’s overall performance index score from the Department of Education for the 2021-2022 school year was a 97.4 out of 100 which is an increase from the scores of both the 2020-2021 and 2018-2019 school years, there were no report cards done during the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indicators on report cards are how well students scored on state tests. For the 2021-2022 school year, Tipp City Schools District exceeded scores from the similar district group in 17 of the 20 indicators and all 20 indicators exceeded scores from the state average group.

In the gap closing section of the report card, Tipp City Schools exceeded state performance expectations in English and language arts (ELA) and math in five out of seven subgroups. The district also exceeded state and similar district comparison data for graduation.

In early literacy the district had an 82.3% proficiency rate on third grade reading assessments, a 100% promotion to fourth-grade and succeeded in moving 47.2% of students in kindergarten through third-grade to “on-track status.”

In other business:

• The board adjourned for executive session to consider a complaint against a public employee or official and to consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulation or state statutes. No action was taken follow the executive session.

• The board heard the facilities committee’s suggestion for which architect to hire for upcoming projects, Ruetschle Architects Inc. or Garmann Miller. The facilities committee’s report suggested the board approve the contract with Garmann Miller. The board voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Garmann Miller for upcoming facilities projects.

The next regular session Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.