Free webinar for caregivers set for Oct. 27

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a webinar outlining ways for caregivers to take care of themselves as part of its free ALZ Talks program series.

The program, Caring for Caregivers, is being offered free to the community and will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900, or visit www.alz.org/ALZTalks and select the Caring for Caregivers program. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

“Caregiving is a deeply rewarding journey, but it can be unspeakably challenging,” said Holly Elkins-Lopez, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Alzheimer’s education often is focused on the individual living with Alzheimer’s, which is incredibly valuable, but it’s also important to take the time to focus on caregivers and their needs.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s ALZ Talks virtual webinars provide education, information, news and resources on a variety of dementia and caregiving topics. During Caring for Caregivers, attendees will hear from caregivers about ways in which they feel most supported, both in person and from a distance. They also will discuss ideas for self-care.

“As your loved one’s journey with Alzheimer’s progresses and the ways in which they need you to change, it is so important to find ways to continue taking care of yourself,” Elkins-Lopez said. “This webinar offers you the chance to hear from others on the same caregiving journey, to learn what has worked for them, what steps you can take and how to ask for the support you need.”

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Caregivers provided 614 million hours of unpaid care.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.