Virtual education workshop set for Oct. 25

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents a 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, online via Zoom.

The cost is $40 to earn CEUs or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advanced registration is requested by Oct. 21.

More information and the registration form is available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing Kelsey Haus at [email protected]

Presenter Karen Kruzan, LISW-S, CPO-CD, has spent over 30 years helping adults use practical, comforting and gentle methods to overcome life barriers. She is a psychotherapist, professional organizer, published author, national speaker and business owner.

Working with others, particularly people under stress, can set the stage for conflict. In the helping professions, we often find ourselves struggling with stressful situations, whether that be tension with a consumer, an issue within the consumer’s family dynamic, or a simple miscommunication. With this, it is common to find ourselves frustrated with the people we are trying to work with.

Workshop participants will increase their understanding of the escalation process, identify behaviors that bother us most, understand what is going on within us when we are triggered, learn practical strategies to reduce our reactions and respond professionally to others.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.