BOE OKs school improvement projects

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, Nov. 11 to approve two school projects with Waibel Energy Systems.

The first project that the district is bringing Waibel Energy Systems in to work on is the replacement of the Tippecanoe High School boiler that recently went out. The high school boiler replacement project will be funded by the ARP ESSER Grant at a cost not to exceed $217,482.

The second project, also set to be completed by Waibel Energy Systems is the repair of a steam pipe at Broadway Elementary School. It was discovered to have a large leak or hole in the steam supply and return pipes that heat the newer section of the school.

At the previous board meeting, the members of the board heard two options for fixing the steam pipe at Broadway Elementary School; one option was to repair the pipe underground and the other was to insert a new pipe above ground in the parking lot.

The district’s contract with Waibel Energy Systems is to run a new steam pipe above ground at a cost not to exceed $93,422. The steam pipe repair will be funded by the permanent improvement fund.

Both projects were approved unanimously by the board on Friday, Nov. 11.