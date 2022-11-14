Salvation Army’s first 2022 bell ringing, donation

PIQUA — Piqua’s holiday season is in full swing and that means the return of Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.

Saturday evening, Major Herb Carter and the Piqua Salvation Army kicked off the holiday season with the inaugural bell ringing and first donation.

Salvation Army red kettles have been around since 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee decided to take his own soup kettle down to the docks in San Francisco to collect money to help feed the homeless for Christmas. His slogan was “keep the kettle boiling,” and the Salvation Army red kettle campaign has been a tradition in the U.S. and many other countries ever since.

This is Carter’s second year with Piqua Salvation Army, but he has been a part of Salvation Army since he started ringing bells around 1978. Carter originally got involved in the Salvation Army because as a child, his family was often recipients of the Salvation Army’s assistance.

“This is a tradition that is long held and near and dear to my heart,” said Carter.

The inaugural bell ringing and donation were accompanied by a band ensemble of Salvation Army members from southwest Ohio and a performance of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” by the Saturday children’s program choir, led by Major Angie Carter.

The inaugural bell ringing and first donation of the season were done by Avion Cooper, a member of the children’s program choir.