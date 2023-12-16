Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team couldn’t hold a halftime lead and lost to Vandalia-Butler Friday night in MVL action at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.

The Trojans led 11-7 after one quarter and 19-17 at halftime.

But, Butler took a 28-23 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Bryce Haught had 13 points, four assists and four steals and Brady O’Leary scored 11 points.

Kellen Miller had six points, five rebounds and six blocked shots, Evan Kaiser grabbed six rebounds and Isaac Burns blocked two shots.

Stebbins 56,

Tippecanoe 52

DAYTON — The Stebbins boys basketball team stunned Tipp with a fourth quarter rally to knock off the Red Devils in MVL action at Stebbins High School.

Tipp dropped to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL.

The Red Devils had led 15-12, 34-27 and 42-34 at the quarter breaks, before Stebbins rallied.

Fairborn 56,

Piqua 47

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team dropped a home game in MVL action Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua got off to a slow start, trailing 15-4, 29-22 and 35-32 at the quarter breaks.

The Indians dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the MVL.

Isaiah Martin had a double-double for the Indians with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Jace Weber scored 11 points and had five rebounds and Mael DeGavre scored five points.

Tate Kuhlman had five rebounds, Mickey Anderson had four assists, three steals and two blocked shots and Roman Medley dished out three assists.

Miami East 55,

Milton-Union 24

WEST MILTON — The Miami East boys basketball team picked up a road win in TRC action Friday night.

The Vikings led 12-4, 27-13 and 40-17 at the quarter breaks.

Jacob Roeth had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Miami East and Devon Abshire had 13 points, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Ty Rohrer had eight points and three steals, Kamden Wolfe had seven points and five rebounds and Connor Apple scored five points.

Tyler Combs had seven points for the Bulldogs and Will Johns had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Wyatt Kimmel scored six points, Zach Lovin added five points and Braden Schaurer grabbed five rebounds.

Lehman Catholic 46,

Bethel 22

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic boys basketball team used a fast start and held on for a TRC home win against Bethel Friday night.

The Cavaliers scored 26 points in the opening quarter and survived a scoreless second quarter.

Lehman led 26-13 at halftime and 31-18 after three quarters.

Donovan O’Leary had a big night with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Shane Frantz had six points and nine rebounds and CJ Olding and Da’Ron Pride scored six points each.

Turner Lachey dished out four assists.

Northridge 77,

Covington 52

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team dropped a home game Friday night in TRC action.

The Buccs trailed 18-14, 39-21 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.

Bradford 65,

National Trial 48

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team got a home win in WOAC action Friday night.

Bradford led 14-13, 36-26 and 55-35 at the quarter breaks.

TV South 60,

Newton 33

WEST ALEXANDRIA — It was struggle on the road for the Newton boys basketball team Friday night.

Newton trailed 16-11, 27-13 and 50-22 at the quarter breaks.

Luke Cornett led Newton with nine points and Max Newhouse scored seven points.