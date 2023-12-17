Troy, Tipp swim teams split dual meet

TROY — The Troy and Tippecanoe swim teams split a dual meet.

BOYS

Tippecanoe 82,

Troy 75

Winning for Tippecanoe were Ben Kozen, 200 freestyle, 2:07.92; Michael Standford, 200 IM, 2:20.67; Jack McMurry, 100 butterfly, 58.73; Ayden Tolle, 500 freestyle, 6:26.96; the 200 medley relay (McMurry, Eli Ganger, Stanford, Willy Hept), 1:54.48 and the 400 freestyle relay (Ganger, McMurry, Hept, Stanford), 3:57.54.

Cooper Dues led Troy sweeping the 50 freestyle, 24.10 and 100 freestyle, 56.23.

Also winning for Troy were Garrett Williams, 100 backstroke, 1:08.06; Devin Smith, 100 breaststroke, 1:15.10; and the 200 freestyle relay (Holden Chesko, Williams, Owen Wheeler, Dues), 1:44.65.

GIRLS

Troy 101,

Tippecanoe 68

Winning for Troy were Cassidy Gifford, 100 freestyle, 57.34; the 200 medley relay (Cassidy Gifford, Mackenzie Gifford, Claire Martin, Lily Zimmerman), 1:52.48; the 200 freestyle relay (Martin, Hannah Robinson, Adelyn Chesko, Chloe Williams), 1:55.17 and the 400 freestyle relay (Mackenzie Gifford, Williams, Zimmerman, Cassidy Gifford), 4:09.78.

Avery Anderson, Alaina Jacquemin and Gracie Ganger led Tipp.

Anderson won the 200 freestyle, 2:14 10 and 500 freestyle, 5:53.37; and Ganger swept the 200 IM, 2:20.92 and 100 breaststroke, 1:10.23 and Jacquemin swept the 50 freestyle, 26.60 and 100 butterfly, 1:05.23.

Also winning for Tipp wasAbigayle Poffenberger, 100 backstroke, 1:07.92;