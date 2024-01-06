Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman shoots against Lehman Catholic’s CJ Olding Friday night at the Eagle’s Nest. Courtesy Photos Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary flies to the basket against Troy Christian’s Alex Free Friday night. Courtesy Photos Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod shoots over Lehman Catholic’s Turner Lachey (3) and Da’Ron Pride Friday night. Courtesy Photos Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride shoots a jumper Friday night. Courtesy Photos Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik looks to make a move against Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary Friday night. Courtesy Photos

TROY — In a Three Rivers Conference boys basketball showdown Friday night at the Eagles Nest, Troy Christian played a nearly flawless first half and rode that to a 54-37 win over Lehman Catholic.

With the win, Troy Christian is 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the TRC, while Lehman dropped to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the TRC.

Alex Free and Parker Penrod did all the early scoring as Troy Christian jumped out to an early 9-0 lead.

Free had two field goals, including one off a steal and Penrod had two field goals, including a 3-pointer.

The Eagles missed just one shot in the opening quarter, but Donovan O’Leary had back-to-back baskets to get Lehman within 14-8 late in the first quarter.

But, that was as close as Lehman would ever get.

Penrod hit a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to make it 17-10.

Free and Brennan Hochwalt would hit 3-pointers in the second quarter and a basket by Penrod made it 33-12 late in the second quarter and the Eagles would maintain that margin the rest of the way.

Penrod led Troy Christian with 19 points.

Free scored 11 points and Christian Brusman had nine points and three assists.

Frank Rupnik had eight points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

O’Leary filled out the stat sheet for the Cavaliers with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Shane Frantz had nine points, Da’Ron Pride scored seven points and Turner Lachey added five points. Devin Pride grabbed five rebounds

Troy Christian was 21 of 37 from the floor for 57 percent, including six of 15 on 3-pointers for 40 percent. The Eagles were a perfect 6-for-6 from the line.

Lehman was 15 of 46 from the floor for 33 percent, including four of 20 from long range for 20 percent. The Cavaliers made three of six from the line for 50 percent.

Lehman won the battle of the boards 23-14 and had 12 turnovers to Troy Christian’s eight.

Miami East 71,

Bethel 59

BRANDT — The Miami East boys basketball team went on the road for a TRC win Friday night.

The Vikings improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the TRC, while the Bees dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the TRC.

Jacob Roeth had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Connor Apple had 16 points and three steals.

Ty Rohrer scored 13 points and Devon Abshire had seven points and six rebounds.

Northridge 63,

Milton-Union 27

DAYTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team led after one quarter before dropping a TRC game Friday night on the road.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the TRC.

Milton led 13-10 after the opening quarter, but scored just 14 points the rest of the way.

Braden Schaurer led Milton-Union with 11 points, while Zach Lovin had 10 points and four steals.

Wyatt Kimmel grabbed seven rebounds.

Riverside 62,

Covington 59

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team couldn’t hold a third quarter lead in TRC action at home Friday night.

The Buccs dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the TRC.

Covington trailed 18-13 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime.

The Buccs took a 44-41 lead after three quarters, before Riverside rallied.

Britton Milled led Covington with 19 point sand Bryson Hite scored 14 points.

Sam Grabeman and Tanner Palsgrove both scored seven points, while Gunner Kimmel and Brogen Angle both added six points.

Tippecanoe 60,

Sidney 57

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team took over first place in the MVL with a home win Friday night.

The Red Devils are now 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the MVL.

Tipp led 16-8, 28-25 and 41-40 at the quarter breaks.

Maddox Sivon led the Red Devils with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson Davis scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds and CJ Bailey scored 13 points.

Jackson Smith had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Fairborn 42,

Troy 39

FAIRBORN — A bad fourth quarter doomed the Troy boys basketball team on the road Friday night.

The Trojans dropped to 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the MVL.

Troy led 13-12 after one quarter.

The Trojans fell behind 28-22 at halftime, but rallied to take a 36-35 lead after theee quarters.

But, the Skyhawks outscored them 7-3 in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Haught had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and added three steals.

Kellen Miller had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Evan Kaiser had three assists and Aiden Luis had three steals.

Greenville 53,

Piqua 48

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team dropped a home game with Greenville Friday night.

Piqua dropped to 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the MVL.

The Indians led 10-8 after one quarter, but trailed 26-24 at halftime and 42-34 after three quarters.

Tate Kuhlman had a career game for the Indians, scoring 26 points and pulling down five rebounds.

Jay Hancock had six points, three assists and five steals and Mickey Anderson had eight rebounds and six steals.

Zadyn Allen had three steals.

FM 55

Bradford 38

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe boys basketball team handed Bradford its first loss in WOAC action Friday night.

Bradford is 7-3 in all games and 4-1 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders trailed 15-7, 27-18 and 42-32 at the quarter breaks.

SATURDAY

Troy Christian 42,

Jackson Center 35

JACKSON CENTER — The Troy Christian boys basketball team made it a weekend sweep with a win on the road Saturday night.

Bradford 68,

Fairlawn 46

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team bounced back with a home win Saturday night.

The Railroaders led 96, 24-16 and 47-31 at the quarter breaks.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]