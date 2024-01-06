On the agendas

Covington Village Council

The Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. The meeting will be held at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 500 N. Market St.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education will hold a work session on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Tipp City Board of Education building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/eVUx8TmqYIA.

Covington Board of Education

The Covington Schools Board of education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Board of Education’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The meetings will be held in the K-8 Media Center at 807 Chestnut St.

Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District

The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold a special meeting on Jan. 11, at 10 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider a levy for capital improvements for the flood protection system and consider the appointment of a new board of appraisers member, both for recommendation to the Conservancy Court. In addition, the board will consider a request for approval of a new mural installation on an MCD floodwall in Hamilton. The special meeting will be preceded by a work session to be held at 9 a.m.to receive an update on the 7th Readjustment of Benefits.

Both meetings will be held at the Miami Conservancy District, located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.