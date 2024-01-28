Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

Troy’s Isaac Burns dunks the ball as Xenia’s Eli Winegarner looks on Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Hudson Furlong goes up for two points Friday night against Xenia. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Kellen Miller shoots over Xenia’s Eli Winegarner Friday night. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team opened a huge lead, then held on for a 56-45 win over Xenia in MVL action Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy is now 5-12 overall and 5-9 in the MVL.

With Troy leading just 18-16 in the second quarter, the Trojans went on an 8-0 run.

Liam Evilsizor hit his second 3-pointer of the half, Brady O’Leary had 3 and Isaac Burns had his second dunk of the quarter on an offensive rebound to put Troy up 26-16.

Xenia scored the final basket of the first half, but Troy opened the second half with a 13-2 run to go up 39-20.

Hudson Furlong had six points in the run and Kellen Miller added five.

But, Xenia would close within 45-40 with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter, before the Trojans finished the game on an 11-5 run.

Miller had a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots and Furlong scored 14 points.

Evan Kaiser had 12 points and nine rebounds, Evilsizor scored eight points Aiden Luis had three assists.

Troy was 21 of 47 from the floor for 45 percent, including five of 16 on 3-pointers for 31 percent. The Trojans made nine of 17 free throws for 53 percent.

Xenia was 16 of 42 from the floor for 38 percent, including three of 13 from long range for 21 percent. The Bucs made 10 of 20 free throws for 50 percent.

Troy dominated the boards 32-15 and had 12 turnovers to Xenia’s 8.

Tippecanoe 60,

W. Carrollton 35

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team maintained a 3-game lead in the MVL with a road win Friday night.

Tipp improved to 14-2 overall and 13-1 in the MVL.

The Red Devils led 14-12, 25-21 and 38-28 at the quarter breaks.

Jackson Smith had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

C.J. Bailey had nine points and three assists and A.J. Jergens scored nine points.

Maddox Sivon had seven points, six rebounds and three assists and Larkin Thomas and Caden Turner scored six points each.

Preston Zumwalt had three assists.

Piqua 59,

Vandalia 48

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team gained a split of the season series with Butler at Garbry Gymnasium Friday night.

Piqua improved to 4-13 overall and 3-11 in the MVL.

The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter and Butler led 23-22 at halftime. Piqua went ahead 36-32 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Tate Kuhlman had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Mickey Anderson had 15 points, six rebounds and five steals and Jace Weber had nine points and five rebounds.

Romen Medley scored seven points and Isaiah Martin blocked two shots.

Troy Christian 81,

Riverside 48

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian boys completed a sweep of the season series with Riverside.

The Eagles improved to 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 22-9, 40-21 and 71-35 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 56,

Milton-Union 29

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team got a home win in TRC action Friday night.

The Vikings are 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the TRC and the Bulldogs dropped to 2-13 overall and 1-9 in the TRC.

East led 15-6, 37-15 and 47-27 at the quarter breaks.

Jacob Roeth led East with 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Keidin Pratt scored 12 points and Connor Apple had six points, five rebounds and six assists.

Ty Rohrer had six points, five rebounds and six assists, Devin Abshire had 10 rebounds and Adam Lawson had five rebounds and three assists.

Zach Lovin had eight points for Milton and Wyatt Kimmel added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

Braden Schaurer had three assists.

Lehman Catholic 45,

Bethel 32

BRANDT — Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary had a monster games as the Cavaliers won a defensive battle Friday night.

Lehman improved to 12-4 overall and 6-4 in the TRC with the win, while Bethel dropped to 4-11 overall and 1-8 in the TRC.

The Cavaliers trailed 8-5 after one quarter, but led 17-13 at halftime and 36-20 after three quarters.

O’Leary had 16 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and five blocked shots.

Da’Ron Pride scored eight points and Shane Frantz had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

CJ Olding scored six points and Turner Lachey had five rebounds and four assists.

Cameron Ahrens led Bethel with 10 points.

Mike Halleg scored seven points and Jonas Friend had six points.

Northridge 73,

Covington 51

DAYTON — The Covington boys basketball team dropped a road game in TRC action Friday night.

The Buccs fell to 5-10 overall and 2-7 in the TRC.

Covington trailed 16-9, 26-23 and 54-38 the quarter breaks.

Britton Miller led Covington with 21 points.

Gunner Kimmel, Brogen Angle and Bryson Hite all scored seven points.

Newton 63,

TC North 58

LEWISBURG — The Newton boys basketball team went on the road for a WOAC win Friday night to improve to 9-4 overall and 3-3 in the WOAC.

Newton led 18-11 after one quarter and 37-28 at halftime. North pulled even at 45 after three quarters, but the Indians outscored them 18-13 in the final eight minutes.

Luke Cornett led Newton with 20 points and Quinn Peters scored 14 points.

Ty Schauer netted 11 points and Max Newhouse added nine points.

Bradford 71,

Miss. Valley 39

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team improved to 9-5 in all games and 5-2 in the WOAC Friday night.

The game was tied 18-18 after one quarter.

The Railroaders went in front 38-26 at halftime and extended it to 66-31 after three quarters.