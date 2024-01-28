Weekend Wrestling Roundup

LIMA — The Miami East wrestling team finished third at prestigious Thunderbird Invitational hosted by LCC, while Covington finished fifth.

MIAMI EAST

Winning for the Vikings were Spencer Shore (120) and Drew Bennett (215).

Shore went 5-0 with two pins, one tech fall and one major decision, while Bennett was 4-0 with two tech falls and a major decision.

Hunter Randall (165) finished second, going 4-1 with four pins and KJ Gustin (150) finished third, going 5- with two pins.

Braden Lewis (113) and Layton Hughes (144) finished fourth.

Lewis was 2-2 with two pins and Hughes was 3-2.

Gabe Cole (126) finished seventh, going 5-2 with a pin and a major decision.

COVINGTON

Caleb Ryman (144) finished second for the Buccs, going 3-1 with two pins.

Carson Taylor (113) and Jericho Quinter (126) both finished third.

Taylor was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall and Quinter was 5-1 with a pin and a tech fall.

Michael Hagan (132) and Chase Vanderhorst (138) both finished fourth.

Hagan was 4-2 with three pins and Vanderhorst was 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall.

Tipp seventh

at Eaton

EATON — The Tippecanoe wrestling team finished seventh at the Sam Ridder Invitation, while Milton-Union was 15th, Piqua was 18th and Bethel was 22nd.

TIPPECANOE

Raiden Nicholls (132) finished second, going 3-1 with two pins.

Trent Thompson (126), Collin Isaac (150) and Riley Nicholls (157) all finished fourth.

Thompson was 4-2 with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision; Isaac was 4-2 with two pins and a major decision and Riley Nicholls was 4-2 with three pins and a major decision.

MILTON-UNION

Payton Mayfield (126) and Ian Coffey (138) both finished second.

Mayfield was 3-1 with three pins and Coffey was 3-1 with two pins.

Kaleb Bostick (106) finished sixth, going 2-3 with two pins.

PIQUA

Nikolai Kaye (132) and Gavin Nelson (150) both finished third.

Kaye was 4-1 with four pins and Nelson was 4-1 with one pin.

BETHEL

Alex Kuychiyev (190) finished fifth, going 4-2 with four pins.

Remi Brannan (215) finished sixth, 2-3 with a tech fall.

GIRLS

Hanrahan wins

at Iron Maiden

BELLEFONTAINE — Three Miami Country wrestlers placed at the Iron Maiden tournament Friday and Saturday.

Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan (130) won, going 4-0 with a pin and two tech falls.

Miami East’s Kolbi Alexander (170) finished third, going 5-1 with three pins.

Piqua’s Olivia Friend (120) finished eighth, going 4-3 with three pins.