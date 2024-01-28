Troy girls win MVL swimming/diving title

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls won the MVL swimming title over the weekend.

The Trojans were first with 462 points, Tippecanoe was fourth with 305 points and Piqua was fifth with 132 points.

For Troy, Cassidy Gifford spet the 50 free style, 24.63 and 100 backstroke, 59.58.

Also winning were Mackenzie Gofford, 200 IM, 2:23.48; Simone Scribner, 1 meter diving, 174.75; the 200 freestyle relay (Mackenzie Gifford, Claire Martin, Lily Zimmerman, Cassidy Gifford(, 1:45.31 and the 200 medley relay (Cassidy Gifford, Mackenzie Gifford, Hannah Robinson, Lily Zimmerman), 1:54.57.

For Tippecanoe, Avery Anderson swept the 200 freestyle, 2:08.59 and 500 freestyle, 5:37.84.

Also winning were Gracie Ganger, 100 breaststroke, 1:07.40 and the 400 freestyle relay, 3:53.35.

In the boys competition, Troy was second with 300, Tipp was third with 284 and Piqua was seventh with 142.

Winning for Tipp were Jack McMurry, 100 butterfly, 55.79 and Eli Ganger, 200 IM, 2:12.87.