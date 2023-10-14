Boys Cross Country Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel races towards the finish line Saturday at the MVL meet at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Kimmel won the race and Tipp won the team title. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh gives a thumbs up on his way to a second-place finish Saturday at the MVL meet. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Ethan White heads to the finish line Saturday at the MVL meet. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Dimitri Hartman races towards the finish line at the MVL meet. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Asher Long won the TRC meet race Saturday. Courtesy Photo

PIQUA — Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Piqua’s Noah Burgh led the way at the MVL boys cross country championship Saaturday at Piqua High School, leading their teams to a 1-2 finish as well.

Kimmel won the race in 15:17.18 and Burgh was second in 15:40.75.

Tippecanoe won the team title.

Rounding out the Red Devils top seven were Ethan Berning, 5, 16:44.71; Dimitri Hartman, 7, 16:58.41; Luke Schwieterman, 9, 17:02.96; Everett Muhlenkamp, 12, 17:19.18; Sam Stark, 13, 17:19.71 and Will Hept, 18, 17:27.78.

Piqua finished second, putting three runners in the top six.

Rounding out the Indians top seven were Brycen Angle, 4, 16:37.96; Braden Holtvogt, 6, 16:51.23; Thurston Rampulla, 16, 17:25.72; Ty Pettus, 20, 17:36.10; AJ Burroughs, 33, 18:10.47 and Evan Clark, 38, 18:27.06.

Troy finished fourth.

The Trojans top seven included Noah Zink, 15, 17:25.68; Ryan McChesney, 22, 17:43.36; Chet Snyder, 23, 17:48.11; Gavin Romberger, 25, 17:52.10; Samuel Swanson, 35, 18:14.72; Ethan White, 35, 18:14.72 and Zadok Reeves, 37, 18:17.51.

TRC

COVINGTON — Covington’s Asher Long and the Milton-Union boys team were the winners at the Three Rivers Conference meet Saturday at Covington.

Long won the race by more than a minute, with a winning time of 16:10.5.

The Bulldogs took the team title, putting four runners in the top six.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Ty Furlong, 2, 17:13.6; Colin Hinkelman, 4, 17:29.3; Chase Parsons, 5, 17:43.9; Zak Klepinger, 6, 17:47.5; Jacob Grube, 11, 18:09.4; Andrew Oaks, 17, 18:30.1 and Tyler Shoemaker, 20, 18:49.9.

Covington finished second.

Rounding out the Buccs top seven were Tanner Palsgrove, 9, 18:06.5; Caleb Ryman, 12, 18:16.0; Chris Deaton, 13, 18:17.0; Preston King, 16, 18:28.9; Calub Hembree, 25, 19:11.2 and Beck Wilson, 26, 19:11.9.

Bethel finished third.

The Bees top seven included Austin Hawkins, 3, 17:15.1; Kade Schwieterman, 7, 17:51.3; Patrick Firstenberger, 10, 18:07.6; Bryce Schweikhardt, 18, 18:38.2; Landen Kumenda, 46, 22:36.5; Connor McGuire, 47, 22:27.0 and Caleb Wrobel, 49, 22:46.6.

Miami East finished fourth.

The Vikings top seven included Gunner Weldy, 8, 17:54.6; Andrew Crane, 14, 18:20.0; Reese Gipe, 24, 19:01.6; Coleton Moore, 28, 19:24.5; Landon Moran, 29, 19:28.1; Caleb Richter, 31, 19:42.3 and Tai McAdams, 37, 20:38.1.

Lehman finished fifth.

The Cavaliers top seven included Alex Goubeaux, 15, 18:26.7; Ethan Taylor, 19, 18:43.3; Brian Baumann, 21, 18:50.3; Brennan Potts, 22, 18:55.6; Adam Flood, 38, 20:39.2; Chris Galbreath, 40, 21:01.19 and Gus Schmiesing, 41, 21:21.7.

Running for Troy Christin were Landon Patel, 30, 19:29.0; Luke Ernst-Carr, 55, 23:44.6 and Noah Oiler, 57, 24:25.1.

WOAC

CAMDEN — The Newton and Bradford boys country team competed in the WOAC meet at Preble Shawnee High School.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 4, 18:04.58; Nick Staub, 6, 18:11.29; Dylan Bauer, 10, 18:19.84; Liam Woods, 32, 19:37.27; Jacson Cress, 34, 19:59.20; Travis Stanhope, 46, 20:38.29 and Andrew Schieltz, 54, 22:11.89.

Bradford runners included Kyree Roberts, 53, 22:08.97; Stephen Stewart, 55, 22:16.0 and Owen Beachler, 60, 23:28.77.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]