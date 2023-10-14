Girls Cross Country Roundup

Troy’s Lily Zimmerman finished third at the MVL race at Piqua High School Saturday to lead Troy to the team title. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Johanna Welborn and Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith run at the TRC meet Saturday at Covington. Courtesy Photo Tippecanoe’s Morgan Collins finished second in the MVL race Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Audrey Bean comes to the finish line at the MVL race Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Isabel Westerheide and Kiley Kitta race towards the finish line Saturday at the MVL race. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Troy girls cross country team put five runners in the top eight in running away with girls MVL title Saturday at Piqua High School.

The Trojans top seven included Lily Zimmerman, 3, 20:15.20; Ashley Kyle, 5, 20:45.39; Isabel Westerheide, 6, 20:53.19; Kiley Kitta, 7, 20:53.55; Fiona Battle, 8, 21:09.34; Caroline Rohlfs, 10, 21:29.21 and Kaylee Strayer, 13, 21:46.01.

Morgan Collins led Tippecanoe to a second-place finish.

Collins was second in 20:08.28.

Rounding out the Red Devil top seven were Leda Anderson, 9, 21:24.82; Kali Greth, 12, 21:42.39; Katelyn Beeson, 15, 22:16.21; Lauren Anderson, 23, 22:44.67 and Belle Stanford, 28, 22:58.50.

Piqua finished fifth.

The Indians top seven included Audrey Bean, 25, 22:50.51; Kendall Soto, 35, 23:29.89; Lucy Weiss, 40, 23:40.39; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 42, 23:55.64; Addyson Ford, 43, 23:59.15; Emery Kuhlman, 58, 25:02.16 and Gianna Taborn, 83, 28:28.93.

TRC

The Milton-Union girls cross country teams swept the top honors at the TRC meet Saturday at Covington.

Savanna Smith led the Bulldogs to the team title, winning in 19:44.2.

Rounding out the Bulldogs runners were Ty Parsons, 6, 21:54.8; Addi Case, 9, 22:45.6; Alaina Manning, 13, 23:37.1; Jessa Lightner, 18, 24:14.6 and Emersyn Freisthler, 25, 24:34.0.

Covington finished second.

The Buccs top seven were Johanna Welborn, 3, 20:41.4; Elyza Long, 4, 21:15.5; Kassidy Turner, 10, 22:52.7; Lucy Welborn, 12, 23:04.7; Bella Welch, 19, 24:18.7; Serenity Weaver, 23, 24:43.5 and Ella White, 24, 24:52.2.

Miami East finished third.

Viking runners included Maryn Gross, 5, 21:41.3; Teaghan Kress, 7, 22:08.1; Addy Fine, 11, 23:00.3; Rhylee Eichhorn, 17, 24:09.4; Isabella Bobillo, 21, 24:35.4 and Grayce Goodin, 39, 31:22.2.

Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian to a fourth-place finish, taking second in 20:00.8.

Rounding out the Eagles top seven were Gwen Harris, 15, 23:43.9; Lila Echemann, 26, 25:18.8; Annaliese Erdahl, 28, 25:38.1; Annie Twiss, 31, 26:04.5; Norah Rocke, 33, 26:08.1 and Anna Lee, 36, 28:38.9.

Lehman finished fifth.

Cavalier runners included Madelyn Nelson, 14, 23:29.0; Anna Minneci, 20, 24:29.8; Margaret Schmiesing, 22, 24:36.2; Zippy Bezy, 29, 25:56.3; Noelee Reineke, 30 26:01.0 and Amy Briggs, 35, 28:31.3.

Bethel finished sixth.

Bees runners included Natalie Sonnanstine, 8, 20:37.5; Eva Fry, 16, 23:50.8; Keira Mallett, 37, 29:28.4; Jewell Tyler, 41, 35:24.2 and Olivia Steinke-Ellis, 42, 36:48.9.

WOAC

CAMDEN — The Newton and Bradford girls cross country teams ran at the WOAC meet at Preble Shawnee High School Saturday.

Running for Newton were Emily Flora, 4, 22:23.78; Gentri Deaton, 18, 24:55.79; Evelyn Case, 19, 25:11.36 and Ellie Bauer, 35, 28:13.61.

Running for Bradford were Savannah Beachler, 9, 23:19.40; Natalie Wood, 13, 23:48.42; Aaliyah Biddlestone, 40, 29:19.06 and Daphne Lavey, 46, 31:02.62.

