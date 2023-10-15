Thursday/Friday Football Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy football team rolled to a 49-14 win over Fairborn Friday night in MVL action.

The Trojans, 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the MVL, can clinch a share of the title with a win Friday night when Sidney visits to close the regular season.

Fairborn had taken a 7-0 lead before Troy ran off 49 unanswered points.

Dakota Manson had 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries, including a 69-yard TD run.

Jaharai Ward had a 61-yard TD run and finished with 103 yards on six carries.

Aidan Gorman ran for two touchdowns and Hunter Sekas and Aiden Kirkpatrick ran for one touchdown each.

Cameron Stoltz was a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs.

Cam’ron Couch forced a fumble and Antonio Gonzalez intercepted a pass.

Kaden Zimmer had nine tackles and Marcus Cavanaugh added eight tackles.

Tippecanoe 46,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe football team can earn a share of the MVL title when its hosts Xenia to close the regular season Friday.

The Red Devils improved to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the MVL with a 46-0 win on the road Thursday night.

Cael Liette ran for three touchdowns, including a 58-yard run and finished with 134 yards on 18 carries.

Peyton Schultz completed 12 of 17 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Evan Liette caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, Jackson Davis caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and Lucas Merry caught a 17-yard TD pass.

Kade Teel kicked four PATs and a 24-yard field goal and CJ Bailey hit a 37-yard field goal.

Gavin Newburg forced a fumble and Lucas Adkins, Cale Heeley and Micah Pyles-Dodds intercepted passes.

Collin Isaac led the defense with six tackles.

Milton-Union 21,

Northridge 20

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team rallied from a 20-7 deficit to escape with a win over Northridge in TRC action at home Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the TRC, will play at Riverside for the TRC title Friday night.

Miami East 21,

Bethel 10

BRANDT — The Miami East football team went on the road for a TRC win Friday night.

The Vikings, 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the TRC, will host Covington Friday night to close the regular season.

Bethel, 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the TRC, will play at Troy Christian Friday night.

For Miami East, KJ Gustin completed 12 of 18 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Hohenstein caught five passes for 101 yards and Vincent Crane caught a touchdown pass.

Aaron Mills had 126 yards rushing and touchdown on 30 carries and Gustin also ran for a touchdown.

Katie Paulus kicked three PATs.

Connor Maxson had nine tackles and recovered a fumble and Lincoln Littlejohn intercepted a pass.

Riverside 51,

Covington 7

COVINGTON — The Covington football team dropped a home game in TRC action.

The Buccs, 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the TRC, will finish the regular season at Miami East Friday night.

Lehman Catholic 48,

Troy Christian 6

TROY — The Lehman Catholic football team got a road win in TRC action Friday.

The Cavaliers, 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the TRC, will host Northridge Friday night to finish the regular season.

Troy Christian, 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the TRC, will entertain Bethel Friday night.

Donovan O’Leary completed 14 of 22 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns for Lehman.

He also rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Da’Ron Pride rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Turner Lachey caught six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, while Da’Ron Pride caught three passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan O’Leary caught four passes for 72 yards and Daniel Carlisle kicked four PATs.

Tri-Village 48,

Bradford 6

NEW MADISON — The Bradford football team dropped a road game Friday night.

The Raildoaders, 4-4, will conclude the regular season Friday by hosting Arcanum.