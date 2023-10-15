Weekend Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua boys soccer team closed the regular season with a 2-0 win at Springfield Shawnee.

Piqua, 8-6-3, will open D-I sectional play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beavercreek.

Braxton Penrod and Chase Pettus scored the goals for Piqua, with Ty Pettus getting both assists.

Josh Heath had 12 saves in goal.

GIRLS

SOCCER

CCD 7,

Lehman 1

CINCINNATI — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team closed the regular season with a loss at Cincinnati Country Day.

Lehman, 10-5-0, will host the Greenon-Northeastern win in D-III sectional action at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Eva Dexter scored the Lehman goal off a Tanner Black assist.

Callie Giguere had 12 saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Newton 3,

Houston 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team closes the regular season with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-11 win Saturday.

The Indians, 16-6, open Arcanum D-IV sectional volleyball play Wednesday, playing the Covington-Mississinawa Valley winner at 5:30 p.m.

Sienna Montgomery had eight kills and five digs against Houston, while Bella Hall had seven kills and Olivia Rapp had seven kills, three aces and five digs.

Kylie Velkoff had 13 assists, three aces and five digs and Makenna Kesling dished out 12 assists.

Ava Rapp served three aces and had 11 digs, Ane Gil had 12 digs and Estie Rapp added eight digs.