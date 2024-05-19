Boys D-II, D-III district track roundup

Milton-Union’s Payton Mayfield and Miami East’s Brian Laughman race in the 100-meter dash Saturday at Piqua D-III district track and field meet at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington high jumper Preston King reacts after clearing 6-4 in the high jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Ryan Neff takes a handoff from Gabe Cathcart in the 800 relay Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Seth Coker crosses the finish line in the 400-meter dash Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Lucas Truman takes a handoff from Grant Arnold Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Owen Beachler approaches a hurdle in the 110 hurdles Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Asher Long cruised to victory in the 3,200 Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Catch Milton-Union track and field senior Patyon Mayfield if you can.

The D-II district track and field meet Saturday nobody could.

Mayfield led Milton-Union to a fifth-place finish in the team standings, scoring 40 points himself.

After winning the long jump with a distance of 21-5 Thursday, Mayfield swept the 100, 11.08; 200, 22.40 and 400, 50.08 Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

MIAMI EAST

The Vikings led Miami County teams with a third-place finish.

East swept the 400 relay, 44.03 and 800 relay, 1:30.14.

Taking second were Levi Glassmeyer, discus, 156-1; Brian Laughman, 200, 22.98 and the 1,600 relay, 3:26.62.

Finishing third were Dylan Haught, 300 hurdles, 42.97 and Devon Vastine, high jump, 6-1.

BETHEL

The Bethel boys finished eighth as a team, advancing two relay teams and two individuals.

Taking second were the 400 relay, 44.69 and 800 relay, 1:31.49.

Finishing third were Kade Schweikhardt, 800, 1:58.21 and Ethan Brown, 200, 23.03.

Piqua D-III

PIQUA — The Covington boys finished sixth in the D-III district meet at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field, Newton was seventh and Bradford was 13th.

COVINGTON

Covington had three individuals and a relay team advance to the regional meet.

Ashler Long won the 3,200, 9:37.43 and Day’Lynn Garrett won the 300 hurdles, 48.11.

Preston King soared to 6-4 in the high jump to take third and 3,200 relay team was fourth in 8:31.71.

NEWTON

Newton had two individuals and a relay team advance.

Seth Coker won the 400, 49.52; Jaemyn Lowry was third in the 100, 11.59 and the 1,600 relay team was third, 3:32.09.

BRADFORD

Owen Beachler was a double qualifier for Bradford.

He won the 110 hurdles in 15.75 and took second in the 300 hurdles, 41.17.

Graham D-III

ST. PARIS — The Lehman Catholic boys finished seventh at the Graham D-III district meet.

Donovan O’Leary was second in the 110 hurdles, 15.96; Brennan Potts took second in the high jump, 6-0 and the 400 relay team was second, 45.43.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]