Girls D-II, D-III district track roundup

Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh flies through the air in the long jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Carlie Besecker, Bradford’s Avery Helman and Newton’s Katie Critz run the 100-meter dash Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Maryn Gross closes on Alivia Williamson of Carroll in the D-II girls 1,600-meter run. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Reese Hess advanced in the D-III long jump Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Savannah’s Beachler and Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz come to the finish line in the D-III girls 400 Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Elyza Long advanced in the D-III girls 3,200-meter run Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith runs in the D-II girls 1,600 Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Hannah Alexander lets fly with the discus in the girls D-III competition Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Milton-Union girls finished ninth at the Piqua D-II district track and field meet Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field and Miami East was 14th.

Milton-Union advanced two individuals and one relay team.

Jenna Brumbaugh took third in the 800, 2:19.87 and Morgan Quesinberry took fourth in the high jump, 5-1.

The Bulldogs 3,200 relay team (Savanna Smith, Ty Parsons, Brumbaugh, Sydnie Bartlett) finsihed third, 9:50.81.

Piqua D-III

PQIUA — The Covington girls track and field team finished third at the Piqua D-III district meet at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Saturday, while Newton was ninth, Bradford was 11th and Troy Christian was 13th.

COVINGTON

Carlie Besecker had a strong showing, winning the 100, 12.87 and 400, 59.73.

Elyza Long took second in the 3,200, 12:10.52 and Johanna Welborn was third in the 800, 2:23.39.

Also advancing were two relays.

The 3,200 relay finished second, 9:59.23 and the 1,600 relay finished fourth, 4:21.50.

NEWTON

The Newton girls advanced three competitors to the regionals.

Reese Hess took third in the long jump, 16-2 1-4.

Finishing fourth were Katie Critz, 200, 26.95 and Claire Stull, 3,200, 12:43.20.

BRADFORD

Avery Helman was a double regional qualifier for Bradford.

She finished second in the 100, 13.22 and third in the 200, 26.91.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Elizabeth Waltz had advanced to the regionals for Troy Christian on Wednesday.

She won the high jump, clearing 5-0.

Graham D-III

ST. PARIS — The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team took eighth at the Graham D-III district meet.

The Cavaliers advanced four individuals and two relay teams to the regional meet.

Katie McFarland was a double qualifier, winning the pole vault, 11-6 and taking third in the 100, 12.89.

Daria Lee had won the high jump Wednesday with a height of 4-10 to advance.

Kailee Rank took second in the long jump, 15-8 and Emi Wray took fourth in the 200, 27.03.

The 400 relay (Mara O’Leary, Wray, Rank, McFarland) took second in 50.55 and the 1,600 relay took third, 4:12.41.

