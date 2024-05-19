Covington softball falls to Loramie in D-IV district semifinal

Covington’s Jayda McClure heads for home plate after hitting a home run against Fort Loramie Saturday in a D-IV district semifinal at Versailles. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Covington pitcher KaryAnne Turner fires a strike to the plate Saturday. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

VERSAILLES — It was another strong season for Dan Cain and the Covington softball team.

The Buccs battled through a number of key injuries to advance to the D-IV district semifinal at Versailles Saturday against Fort Loramie.

But, the Buccs finished the season at 21-8 after a 15-7 loss.

After getting down 3-0 in the top of the second, Covington responded with two runs in the home second.

Kamryn Barnes doubled and Jayda McClure followed with a home run to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Fort Loramie opened an 8-2 lead with a five-run third, before Covington got one of the runs back.

Elizabeth Coblentz singled and Nell Rogers ran for her.

After Emalyn Johnson walked, Ava Hartwig’s fielder’s choice move the runners to second and third.

Rogers would score on KaryAnne Turner’s sacrifice fly.

Loramie opened a 12-3 lead in the top of the sixth, before Covington got another run back in the home sixth.

Barnes singled and with one out McClure walked.

Emma Ouellette singled to load the bases and Kylie Palsgrove had a sacrifice fly to make it 12-4.

Loramie would score three more runs in the seventh, but Covington didn’t go down without a fight.

Johnson singled and with one out, Turner singled.

Barnes had a double to score Johnson.

After Taylor Foutz walked to load the bases, Turner scored on a wild pitch.

McClure had a fielder’s choice to score Barnes to get Covington within 15-7, but that would be the Buccs final run.

Barnes was 3-for-4 at the playe with two doubles and McClure had a home run and three RBIs.

Turner and Whitney Burns combined to strikeout three and walk five.