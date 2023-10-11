Boys Tuesday Sports Roundup

Troy’s Bradyn Dillow gets off a shot as Piqua’s Bryce Streib closes in at Wertz Stadium Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua goalie Josh Heath forces Bradyn Dillow to go wide with a shot Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Tyler Malott sends the ball downfield Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Max Kaye controls the ball against Troy Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team wrapped a perfect season in the MVL with a 5-1 win over Vandalia-Butler Wednesday.

Tippecanoe, 14-1-1 overall and 9-0 in the MVL, will host Urbana at 7 p.m. Tuesday in D-II sectional action.

Cameron Smith had two goals for the Red Devils and Caleb Ransom had one goal and two assists.

Landon Haas had one goal and one assist and Michael Jergens had seven saves in goal.

Troy 6,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Troy boys soccer team took a 2-0 halftime lead and added four goals in the second half Tuesday at Wertz Stadium for its ninth straight win.

Troy finished second in the MVL with an 8-1 record and is 10-3-2 overall.

The Trojans will host Belmont at 7 p.m. Tuesday in D-I sectional action.

Piqua, 7-6-3 overall and 4-3-2 in the MVL, will play at Shawnee Saturday.

For Troy, Bradyn Dillow had one goal and one assist.

JT Agostini, Cooper Dues, Tanner Furrow, Miguael Gonzalez and Kevin Hipolito had one goal each.

Tyler Malott had two assists and Carson Furrow had one assist.

Samuel Westfall had two saves in goal and Lucas Hickernell had three saves in goal.

For Piqua, Josh Heath had 22 saves.

Troy Christian 7,

Newton 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team cruised to a win Tuesday night.

The Eagles, who won the TRC with a 7-0-1 record and finished the regular season 13-3-1, will host Stivers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Newton, 2-13-1, will host Botkins to close the regular season Thursday.

Alex Free had four goals and two assists and Max Barnishin and Frank Rupnik had one goal and one assist each.

Marek Bollinger had one goal and Noah Zeman dished out three assists.

Karter Denson had four saves in goal.