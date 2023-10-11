Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team clinched a share of the MVL title Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 win over Sidney Tuesday night.

The Red Devils, 21-0 overall and 17-0 in the MVL, can win the title outright and finish a perfect regular season with a win at Butler Thursday. Butler comes in to that match 18-3 overall and 15-1 in the MVL.

“Great match with a great atmosphere,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Seniors Mara Sessions, Chloe Czapor, Ellie McCormick and Lilly Ares were recognized and played very well. This is the fourth time in five years we have at least shared the MVL title.”

Emily Aselage had eight kills and 18 digs and Savannah Clawson had nine kills, 23 digs and five aces.

Lexi Luginbuhl had 10 kills and Courtney Post added six kills.

Faith Sessions had 14 digs and Jenna Krimm had 20 assists and six digs.

McCormick had 12 assists and Czapor had three aces.

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy volleyball team went on the road for a 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 win over Fairborn.

Troy, 10-11 overall and 10-7 in the MVL, will close the regular season at Piqua Thursday.

Greenville 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost 27-29, 25-21, 25-19, 28-26 to Greenville Tuesday in MVL action.

The Indians, 5-16 overall and 4-13 in the MVL, will host Troy Thursday to close the regular season.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 0

CASSTOWN — In a tightly contested TRC, Miami East maintained a share of the lead with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-17 win over Bethel Tuesday.

Miami East and Lehman Catholic are now 11-2 in TRC play, Covington is 10-3 and Bethel is 9-4.

East can clinch a share of the title Thursday when it travels to Covington.

Khalia Lawrence had 20 kills and five digs and Ava Prince had 28 assists, eight digs and four aces.

Kamryn Apple had nine digs and Whitni Enis and Kylie Gentis both had seven digs.

Covington 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Covington volleyball team survived a long road trip with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 win.

The Buccs are now 11-10 overall.

Taylor Kirker had three aces, five kills, 35 assists and 12 digs and Addie Ventura added nine kills and six digs.

Carlie Besecker had seven kills, three blocks and 13 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had seven kill, three aces and 15 digs.

Jayda McClure had three aces and 10 digs, Dakohta Kenworthy had 12 kills and five digs and Ramse Vanderhorst had five digs.

Milton-Union 3,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — In a road match, the Milton-Union volleyball team got a 23-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-14 win Tuesday night.