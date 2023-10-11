MC Commissioners OK family abuse shelter funding

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Ohio Inc. received approval for funding from the Miami County Commissioners at the commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The shelter will receive $24,000 split between payments on Jan. 15, 2024, and July 15, 2024.

Mike Bessler, assistant director of the shelter, thanked the commissioners for their continued support.

“Providing domestic violence services remains the cornerstone of our mission. The funds provided to us for marriage and divorce fees are especially helpful because they are used as flexible funding,” Bessler said.

Commissioner Wade Westfall commended the shelter for its services while approving the funding.

“It’s been a great asset for Miami County. We appreciate all of the work that you do there,” Westfall said.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

• Funding for repairs to the drive-thru at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) at the Miami Commerce Center in Troy from Milton Commercial Concrete Inc. for $7,735. In addition, Wagner Paving Inc. was authorized to patch asphalt at the BMV drive-thru for $3,100.

• The release of $650,993 from the escrow agreement for the construction of Stony Brook Estates Subdivision No. 4, as requested by Miami County Engineer’s Office. This leaves $196,056.50 in escrow agreement for the completion of guarantied improvements.

• A 12-month subscription renewal with the Miami County Juvenile Court from Cobra Systems Inc., of Mansfield, for the purchase of one Ohio Justice Supervision System (OJSS) and Go-Live with Kiosk database for $29,492.50.

• A memorandum agreement with DTAC of Ohio LLC, a juvenile residential facility, for the provision of placement and related services of a minor child in the care and custody. This is a revised contract as ownership has changed from July 12, 2022, as Hittle House changed its name to DTAC of Ohio LLC.

• Authorization of a family preservation programming contract with Adriel Inc. of Archbold, as requested by the Family and Children First Council (FCFC) for family coaching. FCFC agrees to compensate Adriel Inc. $60 for each hour of family coaching service provided. The contract runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, and will not exceed $7,500.

• Authorization of a family preservation programming contract with Isaiah’s Place of Troy as requested by the (FCFC) for family coaching. FCFC agrees to compensate Isaiah’s Place $75 for each hour of family coaching. The contract runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, and will not exceed $17,500.