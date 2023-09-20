Boys Tuesday Sports Roundup

Newton’s Brady Downing chips on to the ninth green Tuesday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Matt Dieperink watches putt go in the hole on the eighth green at Echo Hills Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Sabastian Karabinis hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole Tuesday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team split a tri-match with Northwestern and Stebbins at Reid Park North Tuesday to go to 10-3 on the season.

Northwestern won with 159, Troy had 165 and Stebbins had 189.

At the site of the D-I sectional, Troy’s Mitchell Sargent was match medalist with a two-under par 34.

“This was a big match for Mitchell (Sargent) to prove he can go low at Reid Park,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “He birdied three of his last seven holes. You have to play smart at Reid Park and Mitchell kept putting himself in a position to score.”

Blake Sager and Jeffrey Smith shot 43, Bryce Massingill and Van Davis had 45 each and Matthew Hempker added a 46.

Newton 149,

Covington 150,

Piqua 161

Fort Loramie 168

PIQUA — The Newton boys golf team edged Covington by a single stroke on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday.

Will Bowser led Newton with a 35.

Other Indian scores were Brady Downing 36, Quinn Peters 37, Ty Schauer 41, Ridge Gray 41, Rhett Koffer 42.

Bryson Hite led Covington with a 36.

Other Bucc scores were Matt Dieperink 37, Cameron Haines 38, Sam Grabeman 39, Connor Humphrey 44, Levi Weldy 51.

Piqua’s Hunter Steinke was medalist with 33.

Other Indian scores were Richard Price 39, Aiden Applegate 41, Evan Clark 48, Sabastian Karabinis 48, Ben Lavey 55.

National Tail 160,

Bethel 171,

Eaton 188

Richmond, Ind. — The Bethel boys golf team split a tri-match on the front nine at Highland Lake Golf Course.

Joshua Fiery led Bethel and shared medalist honors with a 39.

Other Bees scores were Mike Halleg 40, Logan Norris 43, Ben Sonnanstine 49, Thanapat Phungphaophan 50, Ethan Tallmadge 52.

SOCCER

Troy 3,

Stebbins 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team got a win at Troy Memorial Stadium Tuesday.

Kevin Hipolito had one goal and two assists, Bradyn Dillow had one goal and one assist Christopher King scored a goal.

Lucas Hickernell had seven saves in goal.

Tipp 9,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team remained unbeaten in MVL play Tuesday.

Landon Haas had two goals and two assists and Caleb Ransom had two goals and one assist.

Dominic Mediola had one goal and two assists, Carson King had one goal and one assist and Keegan Fowler and Hudson Owen had goals.

Landon Luginbuhl had one assist.

Michael Jergens had three saves in goal.

Piqua 3,

Sidney 3

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a tie Tuesday at Wertz Stadium.

Ty Pettus had two goals and Josh Heath had one goal and one assist.

Braxton Penrod had an assist and Heath had 13 saves in goal.

Troy Christian 11,

Greenon 1

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team cruised to an easy win Tuesday.

Alex Free had four goals and one assist and Noah Zeman had two goals.

Mikey Berner had one goal and four assists, Landon Misirian and Austen Taylor had one goal and one assist each and Max Barnishin and Maddix Robinson had one goal each.

Frank Rupnik had two assists and Mason Hagstrom and Josiah Myers had one assist each.

Karter Denson had one save in goal.