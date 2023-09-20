Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Sports Roundup

Troy’s Catharine Logan hits a backhand return Tuesday against Piqua at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Ava Owen hits a forehand Tuesday against Troy. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Ava Prince sends the ball over the net as Covington libero Ramse Vanderhorst watches Tuesday night at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Jayda McClure hits the ball against Miami East’s Ava Prince Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Elizabeth Niemi returns serve against Piqua Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Patience Hale hits a backhand return Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jersey Cutlip serves against Covington. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Carlie Besecker launches a serve against Miami East Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Piqua.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Bri Andersson 6-0, 6-0; Nina Short defeated Ava Owen 6-0, 6-1 and Catharine Logan defeated Patience Hale 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub 6-2, 6-1 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt 6-2, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 4,

Vandalia 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team defeated Vandalia-Butler 4-1 on Senior Night in MVL action.

In singles, Nicki Bauer lost 6-1, 6-0; Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-2 and Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Kara Snipes won 6-2, 6-3 and Maeve McMaken and Amelia Staub won 6-1, 6-3.

Lehman 5,

Northridge 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team got a win Tuesday.

In singles, Charlotte Spaide won 6-0, 6-0 and Ashreal Alvarez won 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman won third singles and first and second doubles by forfeit.

VOLLEYBALL

Tipp 3,

Troy 0

TROY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team picked up a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 win over Troy Tuesday in MVL action.

“Serve receive is the name of the game,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We continued to do well and that allowed our setters to choose many combination plays. It has always been a big match for both schools and it is a fun environment to play in. Team played error free after the first half of the set and that set the tone for the rest of the match.”

For Tippecanoe, Emily Aselage had 10 kills, three aces and seven digs and Lexi Luginbuhl had eight kills and three blocks.

Courtney Post had seven kills and five digs, Faith Siefring had three aces and 18 digs and Bri Morris had three aces and five digs.

Savannah Clawson had four aces and 25 digs, Ellie McCormick had 19 assists and Jenna Krimm had 12 assists.

For Troy, Maddy Williams had five kills and 18 digs and Cema Rajab had five kills and seven digs.

Julia Kimer had nine assists and Kayla Huber had six assists.

Josie Kleinhenz had two blocks and Lauren Koesters had 16 digs.

Piqua 3,

Stebbins 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team outlasted Stebbins 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19 Tuesday in MVL action.

“I am very proud of our team for working hard together tonight and bringing home the win,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said.

Elizabeth Copsey had 14 kills, 15 digs and four aces and Sherry Sprowl had 14 digs, seven kills and five aces.

Riley Baker had eight kills and four aces and Abigail Kirk had 33 assists and three aces.

Miami East 3,

Covington 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team maintained a share of the lead in the TRC with a 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win Tuesday.

Bethel 3,

Troy Christian 1

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team held off Troy Christian 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12 Tuesday to maintain a share of first in the TRC.

Karlee Plozay had 17 kills, four aces and eight digs and Gabi McMahan had seven kills, 26 assists, seven aces and seven digs.

Aubrey Bunting, Daisy Horner and Layla Moore all had five kills.

Claire Bailey added 21 digs.

Lehman 3,

Northridge 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team maintained a share of first place in the TRC with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 win Tuesday.

Marissa Corner had 15 kills, three aces and six digs and Taylor Geise had five kills, four aces and seven digs.

Madison Rank had 13 assists, three aces and five digs and Jenna Baker had 12 assists.

Ashlyn Geise had three aces and Kailee Rank had eight digs.

FM 3,

Bradford 0

PITSBURG — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-20, 25-4 in WOAC action Tuesday.

GOLF

Tipp 185,

Xenia 278

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team cruised to a win at Cassel Hills Tuesday.

Olivia Kruesch was medalist with 44.

Other Tipp scores were Katie Smith 45, Abigail Post 48, Ava Hanrahan 48, Bristol Kovaleski 62 and Lily Hericlla 63.