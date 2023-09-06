Boys Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Matthew Wynne controls the ball against Milton-Union Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Titus Copp moves the ball upfield against Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Noah Zeman dribbles the ball as Milton-Union’s Chase Hamaan closes in Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Logan Keys sends the ball downfield as Troy Christian’s Marek Bollinger closes in. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Landon Misirian makes a move against Milton-Union’s Jack Warner. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Chase Hamaan dribbles the ball Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

GREENVILLE — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Greenville in MVL action Tuesday night at Harmon Field.

Bradyn Dillow had three goals and three assists and Tyler Malott and Anden Kemmer had two goals each.

Kevin Hiipolito had one goal and one assist and Aiden Hickernell and Jacob Shurtz had one goal each.

Christipher King had two assists and Zachary Bridge and Tanner Furrow had one assist each.

Lucas Hickernell had the shutout in goal.

Tipp 9,

Xenia 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got a home in in MVL action Tuesday.

Landon Haas had two goals and two assists for the Red Devils.

Keegan Fowler had two goals and Carter Coble, Carson King, Caleb Ransom, Collin Snider and Colin Turner had one goal each.

James Miller, Dominic Neilson, Hudson Owen and Cameron Smith had one assist each.

Michael Jergens had three saves in goal.

Piqua 3,

W.Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua boys soccer team got a road win in MVL action Tuesday.

Braxton Penrod had a hat trick, scoring all three goals.

Quintin Bachman had two assists and Ty Pettus added one.

Josh Heath had the shutout in goal with seven saves.

Troy Christian 8,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Troy Christian broke open a close game late in the first half and picked up the TRC win Tuesday night.

Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod scored the game’s first goal in the first two minutes, but Milton-Union’s Mason Quesinberry tied it 10 minutes later.

It took the Eagles less than a minute to re-take the lead on a PK by Max Barnishin scored on a PK.

Troy Christian then scored four goals in the final 12 minutes of the half and added two more in the second half.

Marek Bollinger had two goals and two assists for the Eagles.

Frank Rupnik had one goal and three assists and Noah Zeman added one goal and one assist.

Penrod, Barnishin, Josiah Myers and Austen Taylor had one goal each and Mikey Berner and Matthew Wynne had one assist each.

Kater Denson had seven saves in goal.

Jackson Center 6,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team dropped a home game Tuesday in non-conference action.

GOLF

Bethel 162,

Northridge 236

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team picked up a win on the back nine of Sugar Isle Tuesday.

Mike Halleg was medalist and led Bethel with 37.

Other Bees scores were Gabe Veldman 41, Ben Sonnanstine 42, Logan Norris, 42, Ethan Tallmadge 48 and Evan Goodman 56.

Milton-Union 193,

Riverside 195

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union boys golf team got past Riverside in TRC action Tuesday.

Colin Fogle was medalist and led the Bulldogs with 41.

Rounding out Milton-Union’s top four were Zach Lovin 46, Austin Hodkin 48 and Keaton Jones 58.