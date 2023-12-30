Boys Weekend Basketball Roundup

Troy Christian’s Alex Free dunks the ball against Piqua as Paul Bremigan looks on from the front row at the WPTW Holiday Classic Friday at Garbry Gymnasium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Jay Hancock gets a shot off against Troy Christian’s Matthew Wynne Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod shoots against Piqua’s Mickey Anderson Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — After a slow start, the Troy Christian boys basketball team recovered quickly and got a 45-30 win over host Piqua in the WPTW Holiday Classic consolation game at Garbry Gymnasium Friday afternoon.

The Eagles improved to 5-1 with the win, while the Indians dropped to 2-8 on the season.

Jace Weber had an early basket for Piqua and the game remained 2-0 until the 4:30 mark of the first quarter.

Troy Christian got on the board on a Riston Taylor free throw and two field goals by Parker Penrod and one Christian Brusman gave the Eagles a 7-2 lead going to the second quarter.

Zaydyn Allen had a basket early in the second quarter to get Piqua within 9-5.

But, Penrod hit three pointers and Ethan Grise added one as Troy Christian opened a 23-7 lead before a Jay Hancock free throw and 3-pointer by Tate Kuhlman close the lead to 23-11 at halftime.

The Indians could never get the deficit down to single digits in the second half, as Troy Christian led 32-22 after three quarter and increased its advantage in the final eight minutes.

Penrod led the Eagles with 19 points and Taylor scored 10.

Brusman added seven points and Alex Free scored five.

Kuhlman led Piqua with eight points.

Weber scored six points and Allen added five points.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]