O’Keefe named volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity

TROY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is pleased to announce that Maureen O’Keefe has joined the organization as the Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator, reporting to Executive Director Scott Barr. In this role, O’Keefe will build and utilize social media campaigns to communicate the impact Habitat for Humanity has within Miami and Shelby Counties. She will also recruit, engage, and build lasting relationships with volunteers critical to the mission. “I am looking forward to Maureen joining our team. Her background and skill set is a great addition and directly aligned with our strategic goals for future growth in 2024,” states Scott Barr.

A native of Sidney, Ohio, and a 1998 Lehman Catholic High School graduate, O’Keefe has taught as an adjunct art instructor at Edison Community College since 2009. Creativity and communication have been a constant thread throughout her teaching career. O’Keefe has a history of success in management, training, and relationship-building roles.

After her 2005 graduation from the Savannah College of Art and Design, she returned to Sidney with her husband to raise their children. From 2016 to 2021, she worked as the Inventory Controller and Museum Store Associate at the Dayton Art Institute Museum Store. In this role, O’Keefe managed inventory for the gift shop and worked under the museum’s marketing department to develop social media strategies for engaging guests and patrons of the museum store online.

She successfully implemented a “Shop Talk” blog for the online store and designed and managed social media challenges to drive guest interest in the product. She appeared in live segments on social media and WDTN’s Living Dayton program to promote special events. O’Keefe worked with the museum’s HR department to recruit, train, and schedule a volunteer base who carried out the store’s daily operations. Maureen has an additional two years of experience as a recruiting assistant with O’Keefe Search, where her responsibilities included sourcing and interviewing candidates for employment.

Maureen O’Keefe serves on the Board of Trustees for the Gateway Arts Council, volunteers with the Historic Sidney Theatre during children’s productions, and serves on the visual arts committee for the Sidney Music and Arts Festival in 2022. She has always advocated for community building in the arts and is looking forward to a new chapter of service to the public with Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m a person who needs to be passionate about my work, and I’m thrilled to be able to work toward Habitat’s mission of bringing people together to build homes and communities. I can’t wait to share the stories of what Habitat for Humanity and its partners are doing to bring hope and security to families right here in our area!” O’Keefe said.

