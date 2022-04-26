Bradford baseball gets eighth straight win

XENIA — The Bradford baseball team picked up a 14-3 win over Legacy Christian on the road Monday.

It was the Railroaders eighth straight win to improve to 9-4 on the season.

Parker Davidson was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Owen Canan also had a home run and three RBIs.

Keaton Mead was 2-for-3 with a triple, Tucker Miller was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Brenden Baker had a double.

Dalton Skinner and Landon Monnin combined on a four-hitter in the five-inning win.

Skinner struck out six and walked one in four innings on the mound.