Bradford baseball gets eighth straight win

XENIA — The Bradford baseball team picked up a 14-3 win over Legacy Christian on the road Monday.
It was the Railroaders eighth straight win to improve to 9-4 on the season.
Parker Davidson was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Owen Canan also had a home run and three RBIs.
Keaton Mead was 2-for-3 with a triple, Tucker Miller was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Brenden Baker had a double.
Dalton Skinner and Landon Monnin combined on a four-hitter in the five-inning win.
Skinner struck out six and walked one in four innings on the mound.