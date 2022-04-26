Edison State softball picks up four more wins

SPRINGFIELD — The Edison State softball team improved to 22-10 with four wins on the road over the weekend.

After sweeping Clark State on Friday at home, they did the same thing Saturday at Clark State.

Edison won the first game 23-6.

Layne Claudy was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Breana Wiget was 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Sidney Unger was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Morgan Pine was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Olivia Place was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Allie Dodge was 2-for-3 and Hanna DeLong was 2-for-4.

Savannah Wead had two RBIs.

Kayla Runyon improved to 9-2 on the mound and Wead picked up her second save.

Edison won the second game 10-5.

DeLong was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Place was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Allie Dodge had a triple and Runyon was 2-for-4.

Grace Shaffer improved her record to 6-5 and Wead added her third save.

Shaffer struck out six batters and walked four and Wead struck out the only batter she faced.

On Sunday, Edison State traveled to Avon High School to take on Lorain County.

Edison won the opening game 10-6.

Pine had a home run five RBIs and Unger was 3-for-5 with two doubles.

Wead had a double, Runyon was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and DeLong was 2-for-4.

Wead started the game and Shaffer picked up the win when Edison scored nine runs in its last two at bats.

They combined to strikeout three and walk two.

Edison won the second game 13-3.

Unger was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and DeLong was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

Place was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Pine had a double and two RBIs.

Kamryn Trissell was 2-for-2.

Pine pitched a seven-hitter to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Pine had two strikeouts and two walks.