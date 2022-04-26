Edison State sweeps four games

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s baseball team split four games with Clark State over the weekend to increase its record to 20-17.

Playing at Edison State Saturday, the Chargers won the opening game 13-3, before dropping the second game 11-2.

In the opener, Hunter Warner was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Jordan Long was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Both players homered in the game and Garrett Kelly had a home run.

Cameron Hendricks were 2-for-2 and Maumee Wells was 2-for-4 with a double.

Troy Taylor was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Clay Jacobs was 2-for-3 with a double and Mason Mochabee was 2-for-4.

Preston Heintzman improved to 3-3 on the season with three-hitter in five innings.

He struckout five and did not walk a batter.

In the second game, Hendricks was 2-for-3 and Bryce Cox was 2-for-2.

Kevin Bellamy, Logan Keating, Gavin Martin and Jared Billington combined for five strikeouts and four walks on the mound.

On Sunday, the two teams played a doubleheader at Wright State University.

Again, Edison won the opening game 5-3, before losing the second game 16-5.

Warner and Long were both 2-for-3 and Maumee Wells had a double.

Jaren Slusher improved to 5-2 on the season with a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

Kelly was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Maumee Wells was 2-for-4 with a double.

Hendricks was 2-for-2 with a double and Lane Kastely had a double.

Cox was 2-for-3.

Troy Taylor, Keating and Drew Boyle combined on the pitching effort, striking out two and walking five.