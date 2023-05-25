Bradford baseball rallies to beat Troy Christian in D-IV district championship game

HOUSTON — The Bradford baseball team continued a big week with an 11-8 win over Troy Christian Wednesday in a D-IV district final at Houston High School.

The Railroaders were coming off a 2-0 win over Fort Loramie — the sixth ranked team in the state — on Monday/

Bradford, 21-10, will play 14-9 Southeastern in a D-IV regional semifinal at 2 p.m. June 1 at Springfield.

The Railroaders rallied from a 5-deficit Thursday, scoring two runs in the home third and seven more in the fourth to take a 10-5 lead.

Bradford was leading 11-5, before Troy Christian scored three runs in the seventh inning to keep things interesting.

Landon Monnin pitched an eight-hitter for Bradford with six strikeouts and three walks.

He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scoring three runs.

Hudson Hill added two RBIs and Owen Canan scored two runs.