Troy’s Strobel, Tippecanoe’s Clyne qualify for state meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Troy’s Devon Strobel and Tippecanoe’s Stanley Clyne both qualified for the state track and field meet Wednesday night at the Wayne D-I regional meet.

Strobel neared his school record performance from the week before, throwing the discus 172-0 to finish fourth.

Clyne took third in the long jump, 22-4 -1-2.

Troy’s Leah Harnish advanced to the finals in the 400, 57.17; while the Piqua boys 400 relay (Garrett Brown, Ryan Brown, Sam Schmiesing, Bryson Roberts) advanced to Friday’s finals in a time of 43.39.

D-III

TROY — In the Division III regional meet at Troy, no local athletes advanced to state on the opening night.

Covington’s Carlie Besecker advanced to the finals in the 400, 60.37 and the Lehman 400 relay (Mara O’Leary, Caroline Wesner, Kailee Rank, Katie McFarland) advanced to the finals with a time of 51.26.