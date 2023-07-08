BRADFORD — The treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 121.22 is hereby giving motive that the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, located at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford in room 404.

The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website www.Bradford.k12.oh.us.

Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent by no later that 1 p.m. on the Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.