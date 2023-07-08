Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:30 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 6000 block of West state Route 185 in Newberry Township.

-7:19 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township. The driver was charged with DUI and driving under suspension.

-4:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery on Evanston Road in Monroe Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-8:09 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 5000 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township.

-7:43 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 7100 block of North Montgomery County Line Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.