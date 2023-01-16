Bradford Elementary merit, honor roll

Third graders on the second quarter honor roll are: Izabella Boltin, 4.0, Braxten Seman, 4.0, Jason Smith, 4.0, Jacob Clark, Hunter Gilbert, Rhett Greve, Jaxon Hampton, Sophia Lacy, Avery Lear, Sadie Miller, Harper Moore, Micah Peeples, Natalie Rank, Samara Reed, Tyler Riffell, Hunter Schrader, Charlie Smith, Brady Szilagyi, Ayden Weinstock and Garrett Yingst.

Third grade students on the merit roll are Ryder Dotson, Remington Fenstermaker, Alex Grody, Carson Loy, Emmalynn Mills, Addalynn Minnich, Isabella Reck, Boston Spurgeon, Waylon Waymire, Kenson Whitehouse and Kinsley Youngblood.

Fourth grade students who have earned a spot on the second quarter honor roll are Cooper Bayless, 4.0, Harleen Gambill, 4.0, Jalynn Greve, 4.0, Zoe Hudelson, 4.0, Hope Marsh, 4.0, Cyrus Matthieu, 4.0, Jonah Minnich, 4.0, Annelise Puterbaugh, 4.0, Evan Reed, 4.0, Greyson Trevino, 4.0, Cailyn Barhorst, Katherine Dennis, Brileigh Diehl, Paisley Guess, Sindaya Lingo, Zohwi McCarty, Ethan Murphy, Racen Phlipot, Alyonna Puterbaugh, Shianne Skeens and Jacob Wood.

Fourth graders on the second quarter merit roll include: Liam Allen, Braylee Baker, Trinity Clack, Layne Davis, Haiden Frantz, Savannah Hampshire, Grayson Jones, Mason Meyer, MacKenzi Vonderhuevel, Brooklyn Wright and Joslyn Wyan.

Fifth grade students who earned a spot on the honor roll for the second quarter are Grady Trevino, 4.0, Aubrie Unger, 4.0, Adam Brush, Zoey Burgett, Kynlee Dues, Kaston Gilbert, Colby Hansen, Eli Harris, Scarlette Hedrick, Araya Jones, Ronnie Keener, Kat Maynard, Legacy Peeples, Liam Peeples and Nathan Riffell.

Fifth graders on the merit roll for the second quarter are Cayden Apple, Owen Bubeck, Raylan Byers, Kayla Clark, Kennedy Hale, Aubrey Hutton, Miranda Jay, Zoie Jess, Kaiden Matthieu, Addie Price, Darious Shirk, D.J. Swindler, Eli Wackler and Jack York.