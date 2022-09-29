Bradford homecoming court

BRADFORD — The homecoming crowning will be Friday evening, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. followed by “The Buff ‘n Tuff” volleyball game and Powder Puff Football game starting at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance will be Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. with the theme, 1980s disco.

The homecoming court queen nominees include: Molly Clark, Isabella Brewer, Isabella Hamilton, Remi Harleman and Cheyenne Buchanan. Bradford king nominees are: Ben Kitts, Brenden Baker, Landon Monnin, Dalton Reck and Parker Davidson