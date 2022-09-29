Bradford homecoming court

By
Staff Reports
-

Bradford homecoming court. In the back row on the far left is Ben Kitts, to his right are Brenden Baker, Landon Monnin, Dalton Reck and Parker Davidson. The queen nominees in the front row, from left to right, are Molly Clark, Isabella Brewer, Isabella Hamilton, Remi Harleman and Cheyenne Buchanan.

Courtesy photo

BRADFORD — The homecoming crowning will be Friday evening, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. followed by “The Buff ‘n Tuff” volleyball game and Powder Puff Football game starting at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance will be Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. with the theme, 1980s disco.

The homecoming court queen nominees include: Molly Clark, Isabella Brewer, Isabella Hamilton, Remi Harleman and Cheyenne Buchanan. Bradford king nominees are: Ben Kitts, Brenden Baker, Landon Monnin, Dalton Reck and Parker Davidson

