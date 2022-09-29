Miami East-MVCTC FFA October Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — The October 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ty Roeth.

Roeth is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Mark and Paula Roeth of Troy.

Roeth was selected because he had a very good start to the school year, according to Miami East MVCTC FFA. He has been instrumental in the Farm Safety Day for second graders and is always helpful in class. He exhibited the Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder and Reserve FFA Horticulture Exhibit with his sweet corn at the 2022 Miami County Fair. Roeth also placed high in the dairy beef feeder rate of gain competition. His Supervised Agricultural Experience includes raising and marketing beef.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.