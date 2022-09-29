Men jailed on abduction charges

PIQUA — Two men involved in two separate incidents in Piqua this week are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail after being charged with domestic violence and felony abduction after allegedly holding two separate females against their will.

Jared Neff, 27, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, on third-degree felony abduction, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges, and a probation/parole violation.

According to a Piqua Police report, officers received a call at 6:16 a.m. on Tuesday from a caller that her adult daughter was being held against her will in a bedroom. Officers responded to the call and found the room barricaded with the male holding a screwdriver to the victim’s throat. After a short standoff with police, Neff was tased and the weapon was taken. EMS responded to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Neff appeared in the Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for arraignment, where he entered a not guilty plea on the domestic violence, aggravated menacing and abduction charges. Judge Samuel L. Huffman set a total bond amount of $40,000. Neff is next scheduled to appear in the Miami County Municipal Court on Oct. 5. for a preliminary hearing.

• Terry Thompson, 47, of Dayton, was arrested on Sunday on first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm, three counts of first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking, third-degree felony abduction, one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officers, and second-degree felony robbery charges.

According to a Piqua Police report, officers were dispatched on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3:49 a.m. to Speedway on Covington Avenue on a report a female was held against her will with a weapon. The female reported being attacked and forced on the bike path by Thompson. The two allegedly were in Speedway and upon exiting the business, it was reported they argued, Thompson stole the female’s bag and took off on foot.

After officers responded, Thompson fled the scene and was later located on West Ash Street and North Wayne Street on a bicycle at 9:20 a.m. Officers arrested Thompson following a short pursuit.

Thompson appeared in the Miami County Municipal Court on Monday, Sept. 26, for arraignment, where he entered a not guilty plea on the domestic violence, aggravated menacing and abduction charges. Judge Samuel L. Huffman set a total bond amount of $26,500. Thompson is next scheduled to appear in the Miami County Municipal Court on Oct. 5. for a preliminary hearing.