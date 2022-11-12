Bradford honors hard-working students

BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village Schools celebrates students in grades six through 12 that have earned spots on the honor roll and merit roll.

The students on the honor roll in the sixth grade are Jackson Felver, Emma Hartzell, Cameron Hedrick, Liam Lingo, Tevin Smith, Isabella Clack, Prestyn Dross, Isley Gambill, Rowen Hill-Gambill, Angilina Maynard, Charity Miller, Lucas Sanders, Arabella Troxel, Braylon Whitehouse and Bristol Wombold.

The sixth graders who have earned their spots on the merit roll are Colt Brewer, Aydin Casto, Traycen Dues, Ava Hudelson, Lucas Lewis, Nick Lewis, Dresden Puterbaugh, Ella Smith, Maliha Swick and Robert Wood.

The seventh graders that have made honor roll for the first quarter are Hayven Evans, Hunter Gaines, Katelynn Price, Aubrey Austin, Aeryn Barhorst, Piper Burgett, Chloe Elsner, Brendan Hansen, Mackenzie Hocker, Zeb Lavey, Carson Maxwell, Lucas Nicholson, Kaylee Osborne, Kennedy Osborne, Doolin Puterbaugh, Caitlynn Shroyer, Fenix Spurgeon and Landon Thobe.

On the merit roll for the seventh grade are Trent Best, Kamryn Blackwell, Caylee Gambill, Eli Hoffman, Darren Jones, Damion Long, Ethan Osborne, Bronson Schnurpel and Hurley Spurgeon.

Those in the eighth grade on the honor roll for the first quarter are Collin Apple, Savannah Beachler, Jasmine Brown, Lilly Canan, Cali DiDonato, Hailey Frantz, Ross Miller, Treyton Sloan, Kendall Weldy, Amy Wright, Aaliyah Biddlestone, Briley Brower, Leah Clark, Nevaeh Lewis, Addysen Mills, Briley Purpus, Ryan Skinner, Jonathan Stewart, Raiden Wombold and Natalie Wood.

The merit roll students in the eighth grade are Vivian Harleman, Addison Miller, Ryann O’Neal, Joanna Riffell, Daniel Smith-Satterwhite, Jackie Vernon, Jaylynn Wilburn and Rallie Wirrig.

Freshman who made the honor roll in the first quarter are Casey Bolen, Casey Jones, Patrick Puthoff, Alexis Brogan, Destiny Clark, Claire Hill, Zander Lingo and Autumn Mills.

Freshman on the merit roll are Greg Chowning, Ryleigh Dotson, Brayden Frost, Brooklyn Gibson, Ava Harris, Cayla Jay, Ellie Richards, Gage Shafer, Kristen Skinner, Scarlet Stinson and Lauren Wackler.

On the honor roll as sophomores are Owen Canan, Braeden Duff, Daphne Lavey, Treyl Manuel, Kaylin Richard, Elizabeth Skinner, Dalton Branson, Madelyn Guillozet, Katie Hamric, Avery Helman, Cheyanne Kenworthy, Emma Lavey, Alaenna Newton and Megan Wood.

Sophomores on the merit roll for the first quarter are Isabella Boyer, Lailah Brewer, Kaydee Brown, Zage Harleman, Jayston Hoop, Colton Hutson, Kaylee Jones, Emily Miller, Maddie Sills, Stephen Stewart, Griffin Trevino and John Troxel.

Juniors that earned their place on the honor roll for the first quarter are Owen Beachler, Ethan Brogan, Maci Hauschild, Macenzy Hemmelgarn, Hudson Hill, Sam Hill, Savannah Lingo, Tucker Miller, Alice Rush, Elijah Sowers, Riley Stanfill, Landon Wills, Alani Canan, Tegan Canan, Kaden Clack, Brooklyn Crickmore, Emily Huff, Zane Jones, Eric Keener, Lydia Lee, Peyton Melgaard, Katie Meyer, Brant Mills, Xavier Robinson, Max Shafer, Olivia Stollings and Jordan Thacker.

On the merit roll for the junior class are Alexis Biddlestone, Faith Gray, MyKynna Kennedy, Quentin Lear, Brooke Phillips and Jayden Rogers.

The honor roll members for the senior class are Sarah Beckstedt, Isabella Brewer, Oakley Brubaker, Cheyenne Buchanan, Brick Burgett, Molly Clark, Isabella Hamilton, Remi Harleman, Kaden Markham, Landon Monnin, Mason Perkins, Dalton Reck, Courtney Riffell, Dalten Skinner, Scout Spencer, Shayleigh Swick, Brenden Baker, George Chowning, Parker Davidson, Ashlee Douglas, Brian Kitts, Halley Petty, Rebecca Sowers and Madyson Timmons.

Seniors on the merit roll are Chase Ashby, Jayden Dues, Addison Osborne, Jaida Riggs and Leah Welch.