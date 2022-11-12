Local FFA in district job interview competition

CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the district five FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at National Trail High School in New Paris, OH. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview and writing a form thank you letter.

Alaina Helsinger competed in the division three (junior year) interview competition. She placed sixth in the district out of 24 participants.

Katelyn Hall competed in the division two (sophomore year) contest and placed third in the district. She won a plaque provided by the District five FFA. There were 25 participants in her division.

Madison Grube competed in the division one (freshman year) interview competition. She placed fourth in the district out of 24 participants.