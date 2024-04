Bradford High School has announced its 2024 prom court, which includes, in the top row, Trey Schmelzer, Garrett Trevino, Hudson Hill, Landon Wills ,Tucker Miller, and in the bottom row, Izabella Painter, Alani Canan,Teagan Canan and Braylyn Reynolds. The dance will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles on East Broadway Street in Covington.

Courtesy photo |Bradford Exempted Village Schools