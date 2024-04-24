Public hearing set in West Milton

WEST MILTON — The village of West Milton introduced an ordinance that will amend grass and weed regulations in the village.

According to a press release from Laura J. Wright, clerk of courts, ordinance CM-24-17 was introduced on April 9, 2024. The ordinance will amend sections 93.30 through 93.35 regulation of weeds and grasses of the code of ordinances for the municipality of West Milton, Ohio.

A public hearing has been set on the issue for May 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at West Milton City Hall, 701 S. Miami St., West Milton.