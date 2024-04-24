Peace officer training at ESCC

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the approximately 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in July and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in December. The Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) has certified the curriculum, which covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

Prospective students must submit their completed application by June 3, 2024. Per the State of Ohio regulations, applicants must pass a physical assessment on either Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. or Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon. The fall academy will run from July 8 to December 14, 2024.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003. Throughout its 21-year history, the program has enrolled 750 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the state certification exam and passed, 80.5 percent have been sworn in as law enforcement officers in Ohio, representing 76 different police agencies in the state. This includes 100% of cadets from the fall 2022 and 93% of cadets from the spring 2023 academies.

So far in 2024, nine academy graduates have been sworn in at agencies such as the Covington Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Minster Police Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, and Versailles Police Department.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French via email at [email protected] or call 937-778-7865. The program-specific application is also available to download at www.edisonohio.edu/programs.