OneOhio Recovery meeting set

SIDNEY — A lot has been learned about the grant application and distribution process from the OneOhio Recovery State Foundation Board recently, mainly about who may (and who may not) participate in the Region 15 grant review process.

It seems there is a consensus each of the nine counties will have one vote when recommending which grants should be awarded by the State Foundation Board. How they go about doing that is in need of discussion. Therefore, a OneOhio Recovery Region 15 meeting is set for Monday, May 6, 10 a.m., at the Shelby County Ag Service Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney, so they may work together to figure this out.

Considering all that needs accomplished prior to evaluation and scoring of the regional requests for funding, and after conferring with the OneOhio State Foundation staff, the Executive Committee has decided it is important to have the Region 15 Board meet. The State Foundation is hoping to have the portal open for the grant review process by mid-May, but there is much for the board to determine and certify prior to that date.

Members should have received the quick guides from the OneOhio State Foundation on “Avoiding Conflicts of Interest” and the “Regional Grant Review Process.” These two documents should provide an understanding of the things the Regional Board members need to quickly accomplish in the next few weeks.

The virtual connection for the May 6 meeting is as follows:

OneOhioRegion 15 May 2024

May 6, 2024, 10 a.m.–noon (America/New_York)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/327168565

You can also dial in using your phone.

Access Code: 327-168-565

United States: 1-224-501-3412

Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://meet.goto.com/install