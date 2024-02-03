Bradford Library offers Krav Maga self-defense classes

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be offering Krav Maga Self-Defense classes Monday evenings starting Monday, Feb. 19 and ending Monday, March 25. Class times will be 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Instructors from IKI of Troy will be teaching beginner’s self-defense for any female 14 years old and up. Each class is just $5 per person per class. Classes are suitable for any age, physical condition, ability or disability. Sign-ups are required and limited to 24 participants. Please call 937-448-2612 or stop by to register.